Alaska News Nightly: April 6, 2015

Bill To Seize Federal Land Goes To Vote In Alaska House

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Of the nearly 200 bills that have been introduced in the Alaska House of Representatives, fewer than 20 have been put to a vote. Monday, a controversial bill that would seize millions of acres of land from the federal government joined that group.

Anchorage School Board considers wide-ranging budget cuts

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The Anchorage School Board is discussing the possible ways to cut $29 million from their budget for next year. The $784 million budget passed last month, but needs to be adjusted for proposed funding cuts from the legislature.

School District Faces Potential Revenue Loss of $8 Million

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

The Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is facing a potential revenue loss of nearly eight million dollars, if current proposed budget cuts stand. That's more than double the three million dollar cut the district was already preparing for.

Dalton Highway Closed South Of Deadhorse

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The far northern end of the Dalton Highway will remain closed until Tuesday morning. The section south of Deadhorse, was also closed for 2 days last week as overflow from the Sag River continues to impact the only road supply route for North Slope oil fields.

First Two VPSOs Graduate From Firearm Training

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW – Sitka

Two Village Public Safety Officers graduated from firearm training Friday, becoming the first officers in the 40-year history of the program to be armed.

New Version Of Erin’s Law Targets Teen Dating Violence

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

The latest version of a law to mandate sexual abuse prevention education in public schools is unlikely to reach the governor’s desk this year.

That’s according to Senate Rules Committee chair Charlie Huggins, who said in a committee Thursday that an expanded version of Erin’s Law would likely be a two-year bill. Sen. Lesil McGuire’s rebranded Alaska Safe Children’s Act includes teen dating violence prevention.

Community Potluck Shows Support For Local Refugees

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

More than 200 people crowded into the main hall of Northway Mall in Anchorage on Saturday afternoon to show their support for Anchorage’s refugee community. The event was organized in response to vandalism aimed at Sudanese refugees.

Chief Mat-Su Medical Services Official Resigns

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

A February union complaint has resulted in the resignation of the Matanuska Susitna Borough's chief medical services official. Clint Vardeman handed in his resignation Monday. Vardeman directs the Borough's emergency responders. His resignation is effective April 20.

Haines School Restricts Yoga Pants And Saggy Pants

Emily Files, KHNS – Haines

At the Haines School, the new dress code slogan is ‘hitch up your britches and cover your bums." The school is now one of many around the US that have put restrictions on yoga pants and leggings. And the new rule has sparked discussions about appropriate school attire and personal choice.

Cim Smyth Wins The Kobuk 440

Francesca Fenzi, KNOM – Nome

Big Lake musher Cim Smith won the Kobuk 440 sled dog race this weekend.