Alaska News Nightly: April 2, 2015

Senate Finance Committee Passes Budget With $700 Million In Cuts

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

After nearly seven hours of delay, the Senate Finance committee has moved an operating budget with $700 million in cuts.

Surveillance Video Shows Former Bethel Police Officer Slamming Man to Ground

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

Surveillance video shows a former Bethel city police officer repeatedly slamming a man to the ground in the parking lot of a grocery store during an arrest last summer. The man eventually pleaded guilty to harassing the officer. But with the new evidence, an attorney is trying to bring the case back to court.

Promise and Hazards of Arctic Oil Outlined at D.C. Forum

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

With two of Shell’s rigs now crossing the Pacific in hopes of drilling in the Chukchi Sea this summer, officials and energy experts gathered at a forum in Washington this week to review the rewards and challenge s ahead for Arctic oil development.

Russian Trawler Capsizes Near Kamchatka

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

More than 50 fishermen have died after a Russian factory trawler sank in the Sea of Okhotsk on Wednesday.

State Signs Onto Amicus Brief To Uphold Same-Sex Marriage Bans

The Associated Press

The Associated Press is reporting Alaska has signed on to an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court that says same-sex marriage bans should be upheld. 15 states, including 8 that currently allow same-sex marriages signed the brief.

House Passes Bill About Municipal Role In Marijuana Regs

The Associated Press

Alaska lawmakers took a step toward clarifying who will regulate the marijuana industry.

Alaska House Passes Measure Stopping Reimbursement Of School Bonds

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Anchorage could be the last school district to get state reimbursement for its bonds, before the program goes on a five-year hiatus.

Anchorage Community Members Protest Education Budget Cuts

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Community members gathered outside of the Legislative Information Office in Anchorage yesterday evening to protest proposed cuts to education funding. Today, the Senate Finance Committee cut even deeper into the education budget, trimming $100 million from the Base Student Allocation.

Proposed Budget Cuts Could Hit Rural Broadband For Schools

Matt Martin, KDLG – Dillingham

Middle school and high school students all over the state are participating in the Alaska Measures Progress tests this week. This is the first year the test are being completed completely online. Cuts by the state legislature to broadband services could limit rural schools ability to administer the tests.

Restrictions Planned For Northwest Alaska Caribou Hunters

Jenn Ruckel, KNOM – Nome

For the first time in 30 years, hunting restrictions are planned for Northwest Alaska caribou. The Western Arctic and Teshekpuk herds lost half their numbers in the past decade. But this caribou crisis has spurred a unique collaboration, where user groups across the state chose to share the burden of hunting reductions.

Teen Play Explores The Complexities Of Date Rape

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Five Juneau teens star in a play about the complexities of date rape. The show is called “Hush,” but the teens hope the audience does exactly the opposite.