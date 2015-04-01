Alaska News Nightly: March 31, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Feds Move Shell Closer to Chukchi Drilling this Summer

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Shell’s effort to resume exploratory drilling in the Chukchi Sea has cleared another hurdle. The Interior Department today approved the 2008 Arctic lease sale where Shell spent more than $2 billion to purchase drilling rights.

Gas Line Power Struggle Continues Between Governor, Legislators

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

The Alaska Legislature has passed a bill meant to keep Gov. Bill Walker from spending money on an alternate gas line proposal. The action is part of an ongoing power struggle between Republican leadership and the governor over the state’s most high-profile megaproject.

Anchorage Democrats Offer ‘Emergency Fix’ For Alaska’s Oil Tax System

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

With just three weeks left in the legislative session, a pair of Anchorage Democrats are offering what they describe as an “emergency fix” to Alaska’s oil tax system.

Kuskokwim Working Group Asks For Limited Setnet Openers

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

A few months before the king salmon begin to enter the river, the Kuskokwim River Salmon Management Working Group met to set recommendations for an early season of conservation.

Yup’ik Fishermen Case Likely Headed for Alaska Supreme Court, Federal Court

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

The Alaska Court of Appeals has affirmed a lower court’s decision that Yup’ik fishermen who fished for King salmon during a state closure should be convicted. The decision was issued Friday.

ADF&G Online Store Streamlines Permitting Process

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

Getting your fishing and hunting licenses just got a whole lot easier. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has launched its new online store, streamlining the permitting process for many prospective anglers and hunters.

Public Comment Sought For Cooper Landing Bypass

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL – Kenai

The state department of transportation released its first draft of a plan to reroute the Sterling Highway around Cooper Landing.

Bill Would End Program Requiring Money For Art In Public Buildings

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

State lawmakers are considering a bill that would end a program that dedicates money for art in public buildings.

Official Day Of Remembrance for Good Friday Earthquake Becoming Law Across Alaska

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Lawmakers are passing bills to recognize March 27th as the official Remembrance Day of the Good Friday Earthquake that struck Alaska 51 years ago. In the Legislature, House Bill 35 is awaiting Governor Bill Walker's signature. Independently, the Anchorage Assembly passed its own local version last week. Both efforts came about because of the same man.