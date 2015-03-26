Alaskan-Italian Minestrone | Indie Alaska

Stephanie Cromarty describes herself as a typical East Coast girl. Her Alaska Native grandmother and Italian American grandfather raised a close family that connects over a love of cooking. Growing up in Washington DC, Stephanie Cromarty felt completely removed from her Alaska Native heritage. A series of life changes prompted her to pack up her life and move her family to Alaska in order to be more in touch with herself and to reconnect with the culture she missed growing up.

Part one of a four-part series looking at the connection that modern Alaskans have with their food.

Music by Starship Amazing

starshipamazing.com