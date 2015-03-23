Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arctic Ice Melt Sees Early Start

Alaska Public Media
Published March 23, 2015 at 1:28 PM AKDT

The Arctic’s summer ice melt has begun -- earlier than ever.

The National Snow and Ice Data Center reported Friday that Arctic sea ice reached its maximum extent on Feb. 25.

That extent covered about half a million square miles less than average -- and it maxed out two weeks sooner than normal.

The Data Center says ice is still growing in parts of the Bering Sea -- and there could be some spikes later in the season. But they don’t think the overall extent will see a major increase again this season, especially further north.

The Arctic saw lower than average ice conditions across the board this year, except in the Labrador and Davis straits.
News