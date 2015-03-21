SE Tribal Organization Gets Feds Backing for Energy Upgrades

Download Audio

Southeast Alaska’s largest tribal organization is getting $500,000 from the federal government to make energy efficiency upgrades to its Juneau headquarters.

The Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska hopes to reduce energy use by 30 percent and save about $15,000 a year with the improvements to the Andrew Hope Building.

The tribe will match the federal government’s half-million dollar investment in the project, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. The agency this week announced $6 million will go to 11 organizations nationwide through its Tribal Energy Program.

The Andrew Hope Building is about 41,000 square feet and was built in 1983.

The Central Council is the tribal government for more than 29,000 Tlingit and Haida Indians worldwide.

Tribal officials could not be reached for comment.