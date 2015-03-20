Alaska News Nightly: March 19, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn.

Support For Daylight Saving Bill Falls Back

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN-Juneau

After sailing through the Senate, a bill to exempt Alaska from daylight saving time has lost momentum in the House.

Pentagon Prodded To Study Native Contracting Reform

Liz Ruskin, APRN-Washington

Alaska’s Congressional delegation and a dozen other lawmakers are asking the Defense Secretary to study how contracting reform has hurt Alaska Native corporations and tribally owned businesses.

Native Corp Plans Liquor Store for Bethel

Ben Matheson, KYUK-Bethel

Bethel could see its first liquor store in four decades if the Bethel Native Corporation goes ahead with plans to open a package store and itclears regulatory hurdles.

Army Investigating Stryker Brigade For Allegations of Racist Behavior

Tim Ellis, KUAC-Fairbanks

Army investigators are looking into a Stryker Brigade soldier’s allegations of racist behavior by some members of his unit. A U.S.

Tanana Chiefs Says DOJ Tracking Fairbanks Four Case

Tim Ellis, KUAC-Fairbanks

A member of the Tanana Chiefs Conference Native Justice Task Force says the federal Department of Justice is tracking the case of the Fairbanks Four. That’s the four Alaska Native men who the task force and others say were wrongfully convicted of killing a teenager in Fairbanks in 1997.

That ’70s Home: How AHFC is Trying to Update Alaska’s Aging Housing Supply

Casey Kelly, KTOO-Juneau

More than half of all homes in Alaska were built in the 1970s and ‘80s.That’s according to an Alaska Housing Finance Corp. report released last year that highlighted the need for improvements to the state’s aging housing stock.

Mat-Su Continues Funding for Ferry Storage

Phillip Manning, KTNA-Talkeetna

This week, the Mat-Su Borough Assembly went through the quarterly process of approving the next three months of funding for storage and maintenance of the MV Susitna, which currently amounts to about $18,000 per month.

UAS Expanding to Wrangell

Katarina Sostaric, KSTK-Wrangell

The University of Alaska Southeast will have a full-time presence in Wrangell starting this spring. UAS will base a tech prep regional coordinator in the Wrangell Public School District, and officials hope the new arrangement will expand opportunities for students and adults.

Food Bank Needs More Space to Meet Higher Demand

Kevin Reagan, KTOO-Juneau

The Southeast Alaska Food Bank hopes to expand its facilities to accommodate growing demand. The nonprofit has doubled its inventory in recent years and is lacking the freezer space to preserve it all.