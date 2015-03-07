Traditional Chief Paul John Passes Away

Association of Village Council Presidents Traditional Chief and Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation Honorary Board Member Paul John of Toksook Bay has passed away. His family says he died in Anchorage this morning. His family says he was around 88-years-old.

John was one of the most respected leaders in the region. He is remembered for dedicating his life to the younger generation and encouraging the well being of Alaska Natives in the YK Delta. He advocated for the preservation of the Yup'ik language and for maintaining traditional values.

His funeral arrangements are still pending.