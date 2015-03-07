Alaska News Nightly: March 6, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Plenty Of Work Left Before An Alaska LNG Pipeline Becomes A Reality

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Next year, Alaska is supposed to move forward on the engineering and design work of a natural gas pipeline. The project would cost at least $45 billion, with that amount split between the state, Exxon, BP, ConocoPhillips, and TransCanada. If the project gets built, it would allow Alaska to sell North Slope gas to Asia, and and use the revenue to help pay for state government.

But there are a lot of things that must happen before the state gets to that point.

Bethel Prosecutor Chris Carpeneti Resigns

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

Prosecutor Chris Carpeneti has resigned from the Bethel District Attorney’s office. His resignation comes on the heels of the Walker Administration’s firing of Bethel District Attorney June Stein.

Unusual Weather Prompts Concerns Over Early Fire Season Possibilities

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska wildfire mangers are anticipating the possibility of an early season. This winter’s unusual weather is prompting concerns.

Walker Administration Renews Medicaid Push

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

A week after the House Finance Committee removed Medicaid expansion language from the budget, Health Commissioner Valerie Davidson is back before legislators advocating for the program.

Radio Stations Weigh Rural Impact of Proposed Public Media Cut

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

Public radio and TV in Alaska could lose $2.5 million next year if a proposed state budget cut goes through. It would be a small reduction compared to the overall deficit legislators need to close -- but it would eliminate more than half of the funding public media gets from the state.

As lawmakers try to spare towns with only one source for broadcast information, that distinction might not be so easy to make.

Traditional Chief Paul John Passes Away

Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel

Association of Village Council Presidents Traditional Chief and Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation Honorary Board Member Paul John of Toksook Bay has passed away.

AK: Women Who Mush

Emily Schwing, APRN Contributor

This year 78 mushers are signed up to drive dog teams in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, but only a third of them are women. In the Yukon Quest, only 3 of 26 mushers who started this year were women. Despite the small numbers many are up-and-coming mushers who are redefining what it means to run dogs.

49 Voices: Wilma Distor

This week on AK, we're launching a new segment. It's called "49 voices" and it's a chance for Alaskans to talk about why they live in the state and what they love about it. First up is Wilma Distor who recently moved to Mountain Village after working as a teacher in Pilot Station for nearly a decade. She's originally from the Phillipines.