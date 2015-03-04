Alaska News Nightly: March 3, 2015

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

Legislation Eliminating Daylight Savings In Alaska Advances

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

A bill that would eliminate daylight saving time in Alaska is now one step away from the Senate floor. But as the legislation has advanced, it’s also changed in a way that could divide the state – figuratively and literally.

Developing State Regulations on Marijuana Mirror Alcohol, Cap Personal-Use Plants at 12

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

A week after a major step towards full marijuana legalization, Alaska's legislators are working on the regulatory foundation for legal commercial growth and retail sales a year from now.

Cuts To Early Education Now Could Cost The State Later

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Proposed cuts by Alaska lawmakers to early education programs could cost the state a lot more in the future. Program proponents say supporting parents and children from birth to age five is crucial to a child’s and the state’s development.

Secretary of Defense Affirms Need For Arctic Emphasis

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Secretary of Defense Ash Carter today affirmed the need for a U.S. military strategy for the Arctic as Russia builds its military in the north.

BOEM collecting comments on proposed OCS lease sale in Arctic, Cook Inlet

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The national Bureau of Ocean Energy Management held an open house in Anchorage Monday seeking comments on the proposed off-shore lease sales for 2017 to 2022. The draft covers the entire nation and includes sales in northern Cook Inlet, the Beaufort and the Chukchi Seas.

Crews Work To Clean Up Milne Point Oil Spill

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL – Kenai

Clean-up crews are still working on an oil spill at Milne Point, about 25 miles northwest of Deadhorse. Milne Point is operated by Hilcorp.

Iditarod Restart Route Moves Off Chena River

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Iditarod has changed its plan for the Fairbanks re-start.

Iditarod Trail Invitational Racers Set Record Times Into McGrath

Evan Erickson, KSKA – Anchorage

Another record has been broken in the Iditarod Trail Invitational, the race from Knik to Nome. Anchorage fatbiker John Lackey pulled in to McGrath at 8:30 this morning after just 1 day, 18 hours, and 32 minutes, shattering the previous 350-mile record by more than 10 hours.

National Geographic Photographer Reflects On Three Decades Of Work

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

National Geographic photographer Annie Griffiths will be speaking tonight in Anchorage about her more than three decades of work capturing the lives and cultures of people across the planet. Griffiths has worked in more than 150 countries. She raised her children on the road and says they loved the middle east where they rode camels, milked goats and were warmly welcomed by people who prioritized family.