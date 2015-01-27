Alaska News Nightly: January 26, 2015
Murkowski Says Obama Plans 3 Gut Punches to Alaska Economy This Week
Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC
Alaska’s governor and congressional delegation are furious over President Obama’s announcement this weekend that he’s seeking wilderness status for the coastal plain of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge. That would put the area off-limits to oil and gas development. But permanent wilderness designation would require congressional approval, and this Republican-led Congress is unlikely to grant it.
Aleutian Sanctuary Proposal Stalls Out
Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska
Meanwhile, a proposal to create a federally-protected marine reserve around the Aleutian Islands has stalled out.
Subsistence Community Allowed To Use Set Gillnets On Kenai, Kasilof Rivers
Shaylon Cochran, KDLL – Kenai
A new fishery approved by the Federal Subsistence Board last week will allow the use of set gill nets on the Kenai and Kasilof Rivers.
Fish Commissioner Names New Habitat Director
Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau
A biologist from the U.S. Geological Survey has been appointed to lead the state’s Habitat division.
Bristol Bay Sockeye's Prey Quality Affected By Ocean Temperature
Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage
Having healthy and plentiful returns of salmon each season is an important issue to subsistence, sport and commercial fishermen alike. But, relatively little is known about what happens to the fish once they leave their spawning grounds and head out to sea. A group of scientists have started investigating a piece of the puzzle in a survey of juvenile Bristol Bay sockeye salmon.
Foraker Says Bethel Residents Out-Give Urban Alaskans
Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel
A recent study about Alaska non-profits confirms what many in the field know: that federal grant money has been drying up over the past couple of years. On the other hand, it shows that non-profits are developing new revenue streams, and counting on personal giving, particularly in rural areas.
Business Leaders Meet For Innovation Summit
Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau
More than 200 business leaders, researchers and policy-makers gather in Juneau this week for the 2015 Innovation Summit.
Two Indicted After Break-In at Sand Point Post Office
Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska
Two Sand Point men are facing federal charges after allegedly breaking into the town’s post office in late December.
Family Worried About Missing Ketchikan Man
Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan
A Ketchikan man has been missing for nearly a month, with no evidence that he left the island.
Mushers Hand Off Their Drop Bags In Anticipation Of 2015 Yukon Quest
Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks
Yukon Quest mushers dropped off all the food and gear they’ll need for the 1000-mile sled dog race in both Fairbanks and Whitehorse, Yukon over the weekend.