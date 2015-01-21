Walker Adds More Commissioners To Cabinet

Gov. Bill Walker has decided to keep on two acting commissioners, and appoint one new one.

The newest face is Chris Hladick, who will direct the Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development. Hladick *has* served as Unalaska’s city manager since 2001, and before that he worked in Dillingham and Galena.

The governor will also submit Sam Cotten’s name to the Legislature for confirmation as head of the Department of Fish and Game. Cotten is a former Speaker of the House, and served in the Alaska State Legislature as a Democrat for 16 years. Cotten has led Fish and Game on an acting basis since Walker’s inauguration, and the Board of Fisheries and the Board of Game approved his nomination last week.

Walker also intends to keep acting Corrections Commissioner Ron Taylor in the position on a permanent basis. Taylor was previously a deputy commissioner in the department, and focused on prisoners’ re-entry to society.

Walker’s Cabinet appointments must be confirmed by the Legislature.