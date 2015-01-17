Legislators Prefile 23 More Bills

Lawmakers submitted 23 early bills today, after having prefiled more than 60 pieces of legislation last week.

A bill from Rep. Paul Seaton, a Homer Republican, could delay the sale of marijuana concentrates and food products that contain them to the end of 2016. The bill contains intent language noting the difficulty of regulating these substances in states that have already legalized marijuana.

Rep. Bob Lynn, an Anchorage Republican, has filed a voter ID bill that would require Alaskans to display a driver’s license or other photo ID when going to their polling station. Lynn has introduced two similar bills in the past, but neither have made it to the House floor for a vote.

The Legislature gavels in for business on Tuesday.