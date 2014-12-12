Alaska News Nightly: December 11, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

With Lower Oil Prices, State Expecting Major Deficits

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

The Alaska Department of Revenue has drastically revised its financial forecast to account for lower oil prices.

Port Funding Tops Anchorage Mayor's Budget Wish List

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

The City of Anchorage put out its wish-list for funding from the state Legislature, and topping the list is a request for $350 million for just one project.

Outgoing Senator Mark Begich Bids Farewell On Senate Floor

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Mark Begich said goodbye on the floor of the U.S. Senate today. His six years in office end with this Congress.

Anchorage School Board Discusses Charter Schools’ Facility Issues

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Charter schools in Anchorage are struggling with a facilities problem. The schools are part of the Anchorage School District, but they have to find and pay for their own buildings. Now the Anchorage School Board is discussing a potential solution.

Senior Care Center Key to Development Plan

Leila Kheiry, KRBD – Ketchikan

A long-range plan to develop 300 acres of Ketchikan Gateway Borough-owned land is inching forward.

A huge part of the Ward Cove Group’s development plan is a proposed senior housing complex. The company’s president told Ketchikan’s Borough Assembly that he has carefully researched senior centers over the years, and has a good idea of the kind of facility he’d like to see built.

Arctic Expedition Uncovers Previously Undiscovered, Ancient Mollusk Specimens

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

During a 2010 expedition in the Beaufort Sea's deep, Arctic waters off Alaska's northern coast, scientists discovered what turned out to be a previously-unknown, ancient type of mollusk.

Former NBA Coach Leads Haines Girls’ Basketball

Emily Files, KRBD – Ketchikan

Haines School now has a PE teacher and high school girls’ basketball coach who trained an NBA team for 20 years. And what might be even more surprising…Greg Brittenham says despite his high-profile jobs with the New York Knicks and later with Wake Forest University, what he’s really wanted is to end up in the 2,000-person town of Haines.