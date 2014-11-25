Alaska News Nightly: November 24, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Judge Temporarily Halts EPA's 404(c) Process on Pebble Mine

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

U.S. District Court Judge H. Russel Holland issued a preliminary injunction Monday, temporarily halting the EPA's 404(c) process regarding the Pebble Mine.

Walker Transition Team Brings 250 Delegates to Shape Policy

Zachariah Hughes, KSKA – Anchorage

Gov.-elect Bill Walker and his transition team held meetings in Anchorage over the weekend to hammer out a list of priorities for the incoming administration. The 250 committee members- stakeholders from across the state- discussed topics ranging from fiscal policy to subsistence. It was a rare attempt for an incoming administration to shape its future so openly.

Details Sketchy on Expanded Deferred Action for Illegal Immigrants

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

It is estimated that 1,800 undocumented Mexicans are living in Alaska, although there is no account of how many undocumented immigrants of other nationalities may be in the state. Now, some undocumented immigrants may be eligible for an expanded deferred action program announced last week by President Barack Obama.

New Activity Seen At Mount Shishaldin

Thea Card, KDLG – Dillingham

There has been some new activity at Mount Shishaldin. The Alaska Volcano Observatory upgraded the volcano to an orange status several months ago, but as AVO geologist at is Waythomas says, Shishaldin started acting differently Sunday night.

BBAHC Testing All Expectant Mothers For Opioid Use

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

A few weeks ago, police were called to the Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham when a woman six months pregnant and a mother who had just given birth that day were caught smoking an oxycodone pill in the bathroom of the maternity room. The disturbing incident highlighted just how severe the use of opioids like heroin and oxycodone has become in Bristol Bay. Now the hospital has made the testing for opioids routine for all pregnancies.

For Better Storm Warnings, NWS Goes Local

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

Predicting storms in a fast-changing environment isn't easy. But the National Weather Service is slowly working on a plan to improve their forecasts in Alaska - and across the country - by adding in the view from the ground.

Interior's Dry Weather To Continue

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The interior is forecast to get a little snow over the next couple days, but the trend is for continued dry weather.

Report: Subsidized logging costs feds millions

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

A new report says the Forest Service is wasting millions of dollars by propping up a failing Southeast Alaska timber industry. It says the Tongass National Forest should instead invest in projects supporting tourism and fishing, which are growing segments of the economy.

"Frost" Brings Art Seekers into Anchorage Parks

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Frost is one of Anchorage's newest public art projects. It's a scavenger hunt with photo clues that lead you to a place where the artists have mixed lights and film into a temporary art piece. It's called "creative placemaking" and aims to get people out into the city's parks and help them see the space in a different way.