Alaska News Nightly: November 7, 2014

Trial Begins For Man Charged With Killing VPSO Thomas Madole

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

After a lengthy four days to select a jury, opening statements were made this morning in the murder trial of Leroy Dick Jr. at the courthouse in Dillingham.

Bering Sea Storm Hits Aleutian Islands

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

After a week of warnings, a heavy-duty storm washed into the Bering Sea early this morning. Hurricane-force winds smacked the far western Aleutian Islands. And while the storm has disturbed life at sea, it’s expected to start losing power fast.

How Will Legal Marijuana Work In Rural Alaska?

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Early next year, Alaskans will be able to legally buy, transport, and use small amounts of marijuana. The initiative will not be law until three months after the vote is certified, and the state has more time to come up with rules for marijuana sales.

Alaska Miners Association Convention Held In Anchorage

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The Alaska Miner's Association annual convention has been going on all week in Anchorage. Coinciding with the AMA's 75th year, is the 25th anniversary of Kotzebue's Red Dog Mine.

Rep. Mike Chenault Tapped For 4th Term As House Speaker

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN

Nikiski Republican Mike Chenault will serve his fourth term as House Speaker in the Alaska State Legislature. That will make him the longest serving speaker in legislative history.

UA President Warns Regents About Budget

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The University of Alaska Board of Regents has passed a budget for next year, but there’s concern about state funding.

Crews Troubleshoot Bethel's Pool Sprinkler System

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

There’s no timeline for reopening the $24 million Bethel pool, which closed right after the grand opening this past Saturday due to a sprinkler system issue.

Ferry System Limits Solo Travel By Kids, Teenagers

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

The Alaska Marine Highway System will no longer allow children and teen-agers under 18 to travel solo.

AK: High Tech Surgery

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

Surgeons these days have a lot of futuristic tools at their disposal in the operating room. They use robots, high definition cameras and special dyes to help them complete complicated procedures. And you don't have to travel to big cities in the Lower 48 to find the most up to date technology.

300 Villages: Kivalina

This week, we're heading to Kivalina on the Chukchi Sea. Stanley Hawley is the Tribal Administrator for the City of Kivalina