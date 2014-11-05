Alaska News Nightly: November 4, 2014

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Anchorage Voters Motivated by Different Causes

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Alaskans across the state are casting ballots today. There is a lot at stake. Voters are deciding two of Alaska's three seats in Congress, along with the governor and state house and senate seats. There are also three statewide ballot measures- on marijuana legalization, the minimum wage and Bristol Bay.

A steady stream of voters filed into Airport Heights Elementary this morning to vote.

New federal regulations to favor subsistence users, rural residents

Jennifer Canfield, KTOO – Juneau

The Federal Subsistence Board’s rural determination process will change, according to an announcement made at the Alaska Federation of Natives Convention last month.

Fairbanks City Council Dumps Police Contract

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Fairbanks City Council has unanimously voted down a labor contract with public safety employees. The council took the action at a regular meeting last night.

Domestic Violence Survivor Sheds Light On Difficult Road Toward Recovery

Ashley Snyder, APRN – Anchorage

Less than a year ago, Catherine Walczak was mentally and physically abused by someone she loved and trusted. She is slowly getting her life back on track. The 23-year-old wants to tell her story to bring awareness to the issue of domestic violence and hope to those who experience it.

Kalibo, Philippines Is Juneau’s New Sister City

Kayla Desroches, KTOO – Juneau

Juneau gained its fifth sister city this weekend. Representatives from Kalibo in the Aklan Province of the Philippines signed documents Saturday afternoon to formalize the agreement. Juneau and Kalibo are both vibrant tourism centers and regional capital cities.

New Bethel Pool Closes Temporarily Due To Safety Issue

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Just as soon as the doors opened at Bethel’s new pool, they closed. Bethel city officials say there’s safety issue.

New Bethel Pool Opens With High Hopes

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

The pool was welcomed by the community on Saturday with ceremonial cannonballs and trips down the slide.

LGBTQ Support Group Meets In Ketchikan

Emily Files, KRBD – Ketchikan

Same-sex marriage is now legal in a majority of states, including Alaska. While support may be rising nationwide, there aren’t any official LGBTQ organizations in Ketchikan. But there are unofficial support systems.