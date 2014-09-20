Alaska News Nightly: September 19, 2014
Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
Mott to Lead Alaska Guard Response Team
The Associated Press
Brigadier General Jon Mott will lead a team charged with implementing recommendations for restoring confidence in the leadership and structure of the Alaska National Guard.
Alaska Delegation Review 113th Congress
Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC
The U.S. House and Senate are on recess now. When lawmakers return it’ll be after the November election for a lame duck session that will end the 113th Congress.
Tribes Request King Bycatch Reduction as Pollock Season Wraps Up
Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel
As the Pollock season wraps up in the Bering Sea, the Association of Village Council Presidents and the Tanana Chiefs Conference want immediate action to protect declining Western Alaska King Salmon stocks from trawl bycatch. Wednesday they filed a joint petition for emergency regulations with the North Pacific Fishery Management Council to crack down on king bycatch for the remainder of the 2014 season.
Panel Completes Review of Standard Used to Set Refinery-Pollution Cleanup Level
Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks
A panel of experts wrapped up two days of meetings Thursday in Fairbanks that will help the state Department of Environmental Conservation determine the appropriate cleanup level for contamination of North Pole’s groundwater caused by chemicals leaking from the refinery now owned by Flint Hills Resources.
Student Greenhouses Prompt Thorne Bay Restaurant Purchase
Emily Files, KRBD – Ketchikan
There are no restaurants in the 500-person town of Thorne Bay on Prince of Wales Island. But that looks like it’s going to change. The Southeast Island School District, which serves Thorne Bay and several other rural schools, is buying a vacant restaurant from the city. They’re going to use food from school greenhouses and a bakery to provide fresh meals for residents and business experience for students.
Closing Date Looms For The Senior Center In Bethel As ONC Looks For New Venue
Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel
ONC, Bethel’s Tribe, recently announced they are closing the Senior Center at the end of the month and moving to a temporary location.
AK: Mushrooms
Dave Waldron, APRN – Anchorage
Heidi Drygas is a lawyer by day, and a food blogger by night. She features mostly Alaska-grown ingredients in her recipes, and her resume boasts everything from moose chili to devil’s club salad. But, there’s one thing she’s been too afraid to forage, until now.
300 Villages: Chignik
This week, we're heading to Chignik, on the Alaska Peninsula. Adam Anderson is the Mayor of Chignik, Alaska.