Alaska News Nightly: August 28, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Download Audio:

Shell Oil Files Exploration Plan for Chukchi Sea

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

Shell Oil took its first step toward returning to the Arctic on Thursday morning. The company filed a new plan to explore the Chukchi Sea with federal regulators in Anchorage.

Parnell Vetoes A Bill Curbing Record Access

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

Gov. Sean Parnell has vetoed a bill that would have scrubbed Courtview -- the state's online criminal records database -- of any charge that did not result in a conviction.

Alaska Mayors Group Rallies Against Pot

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

The Alaska Conference of Mayors has come out against a ballot initiative that would regulate marijuana like alcohol.

Senate Candidates Stake Ground In Unconventional First Debate

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

Wednesday night the conservative umbrella group United for Liberty hosted the first Senate debate of the general election season. Democratic incumbent Mark Begich and Republican challenger Dan Sullivan squared off in an Anchorage auditorium and used the event to establish some of the themes of their campaigns.

New Study Sheds Light On How the Arctic Was Populated

Steve Heimel, APRN – Anchorage

Archaeologists have been arguing for decades about how human beings got to the new world, and genetic research released today deepens the mystery. An article published in “Science” magazine shows that there must have been at least four pulses of migration from Siberia through Alaska since the last Ice Age, and the Yupik and Inupiat people now in Alaska actually replaced an earlier population.

Investigation Finds 7 Juneau High Schoolers Responsible For Hazing

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

A Juneau School District investigation finds seven high school seniors responsible for the paddling of six incoming freshmen. The incident took place shortly after school ended in May.

ENSTAR Strike Ends Without A New Contract

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The ENSTAR operating employees strike is over, but the workers do not have a new contract. After two and a half weeks they returned to work today Thursday.

Prince Of Wales Island Finds Success With A 4-Day School Week

Emily Files, KRBD – Ketchikan

The Southeast Island School District on Prince of Wales Island encompasses nine small, rural schools. Last year, the district implemented a four-day school week in all but one school. It worked so well that every school is running on a Monday through Thursday schedule this year.

New Tanana Rec Site Not Thwarted By Rain

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

It’s been one of the rainiest summer’s on record in Fairbanks, but that hasn’t hampered the debut of new recreation area.