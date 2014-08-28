Alaska News Nightly: August 27, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Meeting in Nome Attempts to Elucidate Arctic Policy Goals

Matthew Smith, KNOM – Nome

The Alaska Arctic Commission has been working for more than a year and a half to write the state’s first comprehensive arctic policy—a policy the commission hopes will lay out not just Alaska’s future, but America’s future, in the arctic. But with priorities ranging from international to extremely local, Tuesday's meeting in Nome saw lawmakers, researchers, and coastal representatives still working out just what that policy will be.

Libertarian Senate Candidate To Withdraw, Leaving One Walker On Ballot

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

There won't be two Walkers on the November ballot after all. Thom Walker, the Libertarian nominee for U.S. Senate, announced he was dropping out of the race via Facebook on Wednesday.

Judges Weigh Yup'ik Religious Appeal

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

Three judges with the Alaska Court of appeals are now weighing whether Yup’ik Fishermen, who targeted Chinook or king Salmon during a closure on the Kuskokwim River in 2012, were wrongfully convicted. Their attorney based their defense on a 1970s moose-hunting case.

DOT To Commence Herbicide Spraying In Southeast

Elizabeth Jenkins, KFSK – Petersburg

The Alaska Department of Transportation plans to spray herbicides on Prince of Wales Island. It will be the first time the DOT has applied herbicides in southeast Alaska since the state eliminated public review requirements in 2013.

Post-Ferguson, APD Stands By Civil Unrest Preparation Plans

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

The Anchorage Police Department says they are ready if civil unrest breaks out in Alaska's largest city, like it did in Ferguson, Missouri earlier this month. But their main tactic is being as transparent and open as possible so that riots don't happen in the first place.

Charges Filed In Haines Bear Shootings

Friedenauer, KHNS – Haines

Charges were filed against two Haines men for the shooting brown bears recently in cases that highlight the challenges of bear and humans coexisting.

Celebrating Recovery From Alcohol and Drug Addiction

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

Alcohol and drug abuse cost Alaska’s economy more than $1 billion every year. That includes millions in lost productivity, and millions more spent on health care, social services and the criminal justice system, according to a 2012 McDowell Group report.Shame and stigma can make it difficult to get help for substance abuse. But a group of Juneau residents is out to change that. They organized last weekend’s Recovery Fest to celebrate those seeking to overcome addiction.