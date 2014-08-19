Alaska News Nightly: August 18, 2014

Individual news stories are posted under APRN News . You can subscribe to APRN’s news feeds via email, podcast and RSS.

Download Audio

Endorsements Fly In GOP Senate Race

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Anchorage

The Primary Election is tomorrow, and the Republican candidates for U.S. Senate are scrambling for high profile endorsements. Mead Treadwell announced today he has astronaut Buzz Aldrin, in addition to Iditarod legend Martin Buser. Joe Miller boasts Fox TV host Mike Huckabee and – just today – Focus on the Family Founder James Dobson. Dan Sullivan landed board members of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation, Club for Growth and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.

Bob Williams Seeking Democratic Lieutenant Governor Nomination

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

On top of the Republican Senate primary and the oil tax referendum, there's one more competitive statewide race on tomorrow's ballot – the contest for the Democrats' lieutenant governor nominee.

In the wake of what Gov. Sean Parnell dubbed the "education session," half a dozen of the new candidates being fielded by the Democratic Party are educators. The most high profile of these is Bob Williams, who was once named the Alaska Teacher of the Year and is now a candidate for lieutenant governor.

Sec. Moniz: We Won’t Be Obstacle to Alaska Gas Exports

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Anchorage

Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz is in Alaska this week. He says the Obama Administration wants to spur a project to export North Slope natural gas. And Moniz says the No. 1 way his department can help is by staying out of the way.

Bethel Man Recovering From Gunshot Wound After Altercation With Police

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

A 31-year-old Bethel man is recovering after being shot by a police officer during an altercation Friday. The man, Aaron Moses, was stabilized in Bethel and medevaced to Anchorage. One officer was also treated for minor injuries.

Vandals Drive Over Gravesites, Badly Damage Gazebo During Cemetery Joyride

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Alaska State Troopers are investigating vandalism at the Delta Junction cemetery over the weekend. The vandals drove through the fence both on the way in and out of the cemetery and then ran over several gravesites on their way to the gazebo, which they nearly destroyed.

Juneau Youth Services Offers Housing For At-Risk Teens, Young Adults

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

Homeless youth in Juneau don’t have a lot of options when it comes to housing, especially if they’re on their own. The lucky ones stay with family or friends. Many of them couch surf or go camping when the weather’s nice.

But there’s another option many probably aren’t aware of: Juneau Youth Services’ Transitional Living Program.

Brown Bear Hunting In Kenai Wildlife Refuge Could Be Closed For Year

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL – Kenai

Brown bear hunting in the Kenai Wildlife Refuge could be closed entirely this year. The Refuge’s proposal comes just days after a call for a full and permanent ban on brown bear hunting.

Gov. Parnell Endorses Alaska as “Right to Mush” State

Anna MacArthur, KNOM – Nome

Sled dog racing is Alaska’s state sport and last week Governor Sean Parnell signed a resolution “recognizing, honoring, supporting, and encouraging support for dog mushing and dog mushers” in Alaska.