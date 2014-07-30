Alaska News Nightly: July 29, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Southwest, Southeast Alaska Face Highest Risks From Ocean Acidification

Steve Heimel, APRN – Anchorage

Coastal communities in Alaska that depend on fisheries were warned Tuesday to prepare for the impacts of ocean acidification. A study from federal agencies says many of the science questions remain unanswered but changes are already happening.

Research Team Sets Out For Islands of Four Mountains

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

A group of researchers set out from Unalaska this week to a remote part of the central Aleutians: the Islands of the Four Mountains. The 16 scientists are beginning a three-year mission in territory that’s unpredictable – and largely unexplored.

UA President Offered Bonus at Time of Budget Cuts

The Associated Press

The president of the University of Alaska has been offered a $320,000 bonus if he stays on the job until 2016.

ConocoPhillips to Operate New Doyon Drill Rig

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Doyon is building a new North Slope oil drilling rig, the Interior Regional Native Corporation will operate for Conoco Phillips.

Questions Arise Over Profitability of Port MacKenzie

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

Earlier this month the Matanuska Susitna Borough's Port MacKenzie took on a load of 16 miles of cement-coated pipe from a foreign vessel. The pipe now rests at the Port, awaiting shipment to Nikiski to be used in construction of a new Cook Inlet oil platform. Although the pipe shipment has boosted Borough revenues, some are asking questions about whether the port will ever be profitable.

New UAF Vice Chancellor for Rural, Community & Native Ed

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Bethel

Evon Peter has been selected to run the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ rural campuses. He will serve as the new vice chancellor for rural, community and Native education.

Why Juneau Should Be Next For Housing First

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Momentum is building in the capital city to provide housing for the homeless who suffer from substance abuse.

Housing First is based on the idea that the homeless can’t deal with problems like alcoholism and medical issues until they have a permanent place to live.

Anchorage and Fairbanks have Housing First facilities. In Juneau, some non-profit organizations, city officials, and legislators think it’s a good idea.

Peony Industry Blooming in Alaska

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

Peonies are a growing business in Alaska. Ample sunlight and moisture make for good growing conditions, and more farmers are looking at the flowers as a profit-maker.