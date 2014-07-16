Alaska News Nightly: July 15, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Questions Remain About Alaska’s Prison Deaths

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

A number of inmate deaths in Alaska prisons over the past few months have prompted state legislators to seek answers. But at a hearing hosted by Senator Hollis French (D – Anchorage) on Tuesday in Anchorage, few questions were resolved.

Protesters Speak Out On Demolition Of Two Government Hill Homes

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

More than 50 people gathered in the Government Hill neighborhood this afternoon to protest the demolition of two homes. The state is clearing the land to make way for the proposed but not yet funded Knik Arm Bridge.

House Considers Bill To Provide Advance Funding To IHS

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage & Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The CEO of Kotzebue-based Maniilaq Association on Tuesday urged a U.S. House subcommittee to pass a bill that would provide advance funding for the Indian Health Service.

Sullivan Reports Almost $1.2M In Donations In 2nd Quarter

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

In the U.S. Senate race, it appears Republican candidate Dan Sullivan is sustaining his fundraising momentum.

World Eskimo Indian Olympics Start Wednesday

Zachariah Hughes, KNOM – Nome

The World Eskimo-Indian Olympics start Wednesday in Fairbanks, with qualifiers for events like one-armed reach and the Race of the Torch ahead of opening ceremonies at 6 p.m. inside the Carlson Center.

No Alcohol at Marijuana Initiative Fundraiser

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Anchorage

While alcohol is usually a fixture of most political fundraisers, there will be no wine or cocktails at events focused on the marijuana initiative.

Hazardous Material Containers Cleaned Up In Galena

The Associated Press

A state report on the response to the 2013 flooding in Galena says more than 5,000 containers of hazardous material scattered throughout the area during the disaster were collected.

Sunken Barge Irks Kuskokwim Residents

Daysha Eaton, KYUK – Betel

Residents of fish camps along ‘Steamboat Slough’ near Bethel are calling for an abandoned barge to be removed. The barge has been sitting half submerged in the middle of the slough for more than a year.

Healy Frees Sailboat Trapped in Arctic Ice

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

The Coast Guard cutter Healy made a detour from its science mission in the Arctic last Saturday to rescue a sailboat trapped in ice near Barrow.

Commercial Fishing Season Ramping Up In Cook Inlet

Shady Grove Oliver, KBBI – Homer

Commercial salmon fishing is picking up in the waters of Lower Cook Inlet with several areas opening this week.