Heather Lende is a writer. She's been a columnist for publications in Alaska and nationwide, published books about life in rural Haines, Alaska, and her third book, Find the Good, will be published Spring 2015

However, the job Lende is most passionate about is as obituary writer for her local paper, the Chilkat Valley News.

Story & Video: Slavik Boyechko & Travis Gilmour

Music: Podington Bear