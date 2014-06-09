I am an Alaska Native Dancer

Haliehana Stepetin is a master Alaska Native dancer born in Akutan, AK. Stepetin has made it her life goal to promote and teach the many styles of dance found throughout the diverse Alaska Native cultures.

