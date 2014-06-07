Alaska News Nightly: June 6, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Federal Fisheries Money Heads to Senate

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The U.S. Senate is poised to pass a spending bill that includes more than $150 million for federal programs important to Alaska’s fishing industry and marine navigation. It includes $4 million for electronic monitors for the fishing fleet. Alaska fishermen on small boats have asked for cameras as a substitute for some of the human observers that record catch data.

Kerttula Takes Ocean Policy Job In Obama Administration

Rosemarie Alexander, KTOO – Juneau

Former Juneau Representative Beth Kerttula has joined the Obama Administration as Director of the National Ocean Council Office.

AEA Holds Public Meetings In Upper Valley, Anchorage

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

The Alaska Energy Authority held public meetings in the Upper Valley and Anchorage this week to discuss the plans for the proposed Susitna-Watana Hydroelectric Project. In addition to AEA's updates on the progress and plans for the megaproject, opponents to the dam expressed concerns.

Indignant JDHS Alum Rallies Stanford Campus Around Rape Case

Jeremy Hsieh, KTOO – Juneau

Until this week, Leah Francis was probably best known as an Alaska distance running champ from her days at Juneau-Douglas High School.

That all changed after she went public saying she was forcibly raped by a fellow Stanford University undergraduate.

Volunteers Still Searching For Missing Juneau Hiker

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

It’s been just over a week since Alaska State Troopers called off the search for missing Juneau hiker Sharon Buis. But a group of volunteers have taken on the effort and are still looking.

Chitina Dip Net Salmon Fishery Opens At Midnight

Tony Gorman, KCHU – Valdez

The Chitina Subdistrict Dip Net Salmon Fishery opens at midnight. Dip netters can expect to see plenty of fish during the first opening.

Video Collars Provide Polar Bears' Point Of View

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

Scientists with the U.S. Geological Survey are using new video collars to get a glimpse into the daily life of polar bears.

AK: Police Dogs

Joaqlin Estus, KNBA – Anchorage

Dog owners know the challenges of dog training… the difficulties in getting their pet to stop jumping up on people, or barking. Police dogs have to excel at those basic tasks and then go beyond to meet a remarkable level of obedience.

300 Villages: Togiak

This week, we're heading to Togiak, on Bristol Bay. Daryl Thompson is city administrator for the city of Togiak.