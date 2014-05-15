Alaska News Nightly: May 14, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Couples’ Decision To Fight Alaska’s Same-Sex Marriage Ban A Personal One

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Five gay couples are behind the lawsuit challenging Alaska’s ban on same-sex marriage. The suit was filed Monday in federal court. And in this case, the political is especially personal.

Diesel Fuel Spilled Into Nushagak River

Mike Mason, KDLG – Dillingham

A vessel transiting the Nushagak River apparently hit something overnight that punctured a fuel tank. An estimated 2,000 gallons of diesel fuel leaked from the vessel.

East High School Most Diverse In Nation

Anne Hillman, KSKA – Anchorage

Seniors from most of Anchorage’s high schools are graduating this week and next. The district's high schools rank among the most diverse in the nation. East high tops that list with more than 2,000 kids from every corner of the world.

APICDA Tries to Draw Graduate Students Back Home

Lauren Rosenthal, KUCB – Unalaska

Community development quota, or CDQ groups, are supposed to harness some of the wealth from western Alaska's booming fisheries. They all invest in education, by handing out scholarships to coastal residents.

But, one CDQ group is changing the way it invests in graduate students, to get the returns it wants.

Unalaska Tallies Cost of Blasting Issues at Wastewater Plant, Landfill

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

It's been a year since Unalaska started uncovering big problems with a major construction project in town. Work is moving forward on the city’s wastewater treatment plant. But, the city is still trying to put a price on the damage done.

Copper River Salmon Fishing Kicks Off Thursday

Tony Gorman, KCHU – Valdez

The Copper River commercial fishing season kicks off Thursday morning.

Old And Bold Pilots: Chuck Sassara

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Alaska is celebrating a century of aviation. As part of an occasional series on Alaska aviators, we're gathering stories of flying. Chuck Sassara came to Alaska in 1955 after graduating from UCLA. He and his wife Ann drove the Alaska Highway in a VW bus. He got a job the day they got to Anchorage with Pacific Northern Airlines.