Firefighters Respond To Caribou Lake Wildfire

Firefighters with the Alaska Division of Forestry are responding to a wildfire near Caribou Lake today.

Forestry Spokesperson Darren Finley says the fire was called in at around 2 p.m. and has burned about 10 acres, four miles southwest of Caribou Lake.

Caribou Lake is on the southern Kenai Peninsula, about 25 miles northeast of Homer.

Finley says two helicopters are on the scene and an additional crew has been called in from Palmer.

He says as of 2:30 p.m., the fire was 50 percent contained and he is “pretty hopeful” the fire is under control.