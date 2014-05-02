Alaska News Nightly: May 1, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Download Audio

NTSB Recommends Safety Review Of Ravn Alaska

The Associated Press

The National Transportation Safety Board is recommending a comprehensive audit of safety programs and regulatory compliance of the company providing much of the commuter air service within Alaska.

The NTSB announced Thursday it's recommending the "urgent" action by the Federal Aviation Administration for a review of HoTH Inc.

That company includes Hageland Aviation, Frontier Flying Service and Era Aviation doing business as Ravn Alaska, Ravn Connect and Corvus Airlines.

The NTSB says it has investigated six accidents and one incident related to the company since 2012.

That includes fatal crashes November 29th near the Saint Marys airport and on April 8th about 22 miles southeast of Kwethluk.

Major General Thomas Katkus Responds To National Guard Sexual Assault Allegations

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

Governor Sean Parnell has been responding to allegations that sexual assault crimes within the state's National Guard were reported to him four years before he requested a federal investigation. The Governor says as soon as he had specific information, he acted. Parnell's commissioner of the Department of Military and Veteran's Affairs, Major General Thomas Katkus says the federal investigation should help improve the system.

Initiative-Packed November Ballot Expected To Influence Voter Turnout

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

When the Republican-led Legislature went into overtime last week, they knocked a set of citizen’s initiatives onto an already packed November ballot. In the process, they changed the playing field in a fight for a U.S. Senate seat that their party needs to pick up if they want to take control of Congress. But, the shift might not be in their favor.

Flint Hills Begins Shutting Down Fairbanks Refinery

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Officials with Flint Hills Resources-Alaska began shutting down the company’s North Pole refinery on Thursday.

Project To Restore Herring, Starting In Sitka

Emily Forman, KCAW – Sitka

Before statehood and the advent of scientific management, Southeast Alaska’s herring populations were harvested – and depleted – without much thought for the future. Many believe the herring population in Sitka Sound now is a fraction of what it was in those days, and wonder if herring stocks – like salmon – can be restored.

Peggy Wilson Ending Long Legislative Career

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

One of Southeast’s longest-serving lawmakers is retiring. Peggy Wilson says she will not seek re-election to her Wrangell-based House district.

Historical Photo Collection Being Made Available Online

Monica Gokey, KSKA – Anchorage

In 1987 the American Museum of Natural History sent a team of anthropologists to the Pacific Northwest and Siberia. Six years later, they had confirmed the theory that humans migrated across the Bering land bridge. And they brought back thousands of photographs – many of which are now available online for the first time.