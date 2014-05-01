Alaska News Nightly: April 30, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Proposed Rule Change Could Allow Alaska Tribal Land Trusts

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The U.S. Department of Interior has proposed a rule change that would allow Alaska tribes to ask the federal government to take their lands into trust. The request isn’t always granted, but Wednesday’s announcement is a legal turn that could vastly expand the recognition and authority of tribal sovereignty in Alaska.

Sikuliaq Research Vessel Nears Completion

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The National Science Foundation’s new Arctic research vessel Sikuliaq is nearing completion. The $200 million project has experienced delays, but final work is taking place at a Wisconsin shipyard.

13,000 Alaskans Enrolled With Healthcare.gov

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

About 13,000 Alaskans signed up for health insurance on healthcare.gov during the open enrollment period that closed March 31. The two insurers offering plans on the exchange in Alaska shared their enrollment figures today with APRN. Moda Health says it has about 7,700 healthcare.gov enrollees in Alaska and the company is still processing some additional sign ups.

Skagway Ferry Dock Is Floating Again

Margaret Friedenauer, KHNS – Haines

The Skagway ferry dock is floating again after a contractor hired by the state brought the sunken dock to the surface. But it’s still not ready to host Alaska Marine Highway ferries.

Sexual Abuse Prevention Bill Falls Through The Cracks

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

A bill requiring school districts to implement sexual abuse education seemed poised to become law during the recent Alaska legislative session. Governor Sean Parnell supported Erin’s Law, the Senate passed it, and the House version had 21 co-sponsors. But, House Bill 233 got stuck in Finance.

Gubernatorial Candidates Answer Student Questions

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

Middle schoolers from across Anchorage had a chance to hear from Gubernatorial candidates on Wednesday about a variety of issues the state is facing.

Crews Set Up Denali Base Camp

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

Thursday marks the unofficial beginning of climbing season on Denali, when base camp gets set up for the thousand-plus climbers that will make an attempt to summit North America's highest peak.

‘Arctic Sun: Fulfilling The Dream’ Chronicles Family’s Wilderness Adventures

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

A documentary showing statewide on 360 North this evening, chronicles the wilderness adventures of Jean Aspen and Tom Irons.

Arctic Son: Fulfilling the Dream is the story of Jean, her husband Tom and their son Luke as they spend a year in the Brooks Range, out of contact and building their own cabin. When she was in her 20s, Jean went into the arctic with her first husband, living off the land for four years.

UAA Students Cope With Finals Week

Jolene Almendarez, APRN – Anchorage

It's finals week at the University of Alaska Anchorage, and that means many students are crunching a very large amount of work into a very short amount of time. An Anchorage woman has found a creative way to help students beat the stress of the week.