Alaska News Nightly: April 28, 2014

Crews Work To Refloat Skagway Ferry Dock

Margaret Friedenauer, KHNS – Haines

The community of Skagway in northern Southeast remains cut off from ferry service as the state works to figure out why the dock sank late last week.

Wildfire Threat Increases As Snow Melts

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

As snow melts, wildfire is becoming a threat. Red Flag warnings are in effect for areas of South Central and Interior Alaska, including Fairbanks, Delta Junction and Tok.

River Watch Teams Prepare For Breakup

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

Teams are heading out to keep an eye on breakup conditions along Alaska's largest river systems. The National Weather Service is predicting below average flooding this year, but the state wants villages to be ready just in case.

Breaking Ice Pack Sets Kwigilngok Hunters' Snowmachines Adrift

Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel

Earlier this month, about a dozen snowmachines drifted off into the Bering Sea near the village of Kwigilngok when a large chunk of ice broke off and drifted to sea.

Whale Earwax Offers Opportunity For Unique Insight

Lori Townsend, APRN – Anchorage

A biologist from Baylor University in Texas has discovered a unique way to determine changes in hormone and contaminant levels in baleen whales – through their ear wax. Stephen Trumble is a whale biologist who studied at UAF. He says museums have collected these earwax plugs for a century and the Smithsonian alone has more than 500. They are commonly used to determine a whales' age – like tree rings.

But three years ago an environmental chemist suggested to Trumble the wax plugs were also like sediment cores. It was a moment of insight.

Bethel’s Megan Leary Takes First Runner-Up At Miss Indian World

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

Bethel's Megan Leary is the 2014 first runner up of the Miss Indian World competition, which concluded Saturday night at the Gathering of Nations in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Forestry Trainees Brush Up On Essential Fire Suppression Skills

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

It's only April, and already a dozen brush fires have erupted in the Matanuska Susitna area. State foresters are looking ahead to a busy fire season, and fire suppression trainees are brushing up on essential skills – including driving the fire truck.

Alaskan Brewing Co. Now Selling Beer In Cans

Casey Kelly, KTOO – Juneau

Alaskan Brewing Co. is entering the growing canned microbrew market. Starting Monday, the Juneau-based beer maker will sell its flagship Amber Ale and its Freeride American Pale Ale in 12-ounce cans. In recent years, consumers have become more accepting of craft beer in cans. But is it as good as bottles?