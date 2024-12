Ionia is a remote, and sometimes misunderstood intentional community located outside Kasilof, Alaska. The community was originally formed nearly 30 years ago by four families, each seeking a simpler, quieter life.

The group, now numbering around 30 full-time residents, continues to pursue their goals in the relative solitude of their 160 acre communal property.

Story & Video:

Slavik Boyechko & Travis Gilmour

Music:

Starship Amazing