Alaska News Nightly: March 28, 2014

Base Student Allocation Numbers Still Up For Debate

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

While the Legislature is still hammering out how much money to put toward the base student allocation, the Senate Finance Committee has included a major injection of funds in their version of the operating budget.

Senate Passes Bill To Limit Access To Certain Court Records

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

If you've ever been charged with a crime in Alaska, it's documented in an online database called "Courtview" that anyone can check. Landlords use it. Employers use it. Some people even use it while dating to see if their romantic partner has a criminal history. Soon, those searches could be limited to only cases where a guilty verdict has been reached.

Boost in B.C. Mining has Alaska Fishermen Nervous

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

The head of British Columbia’s government has pledged to spur mining development in the western Canadian province, and that has fishermen in Southeast Alaska nervous. A group from Southeast flew to Washington D.C. this week to see how it can raise its voice in Canada.

Final Days To Enroll In Health Insurance

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

The deadline to enroll for health insurance is March 31. If you’re still uninsured after that, you’ll likely not be able to enroll until November. And you’ll also have to pay a tax penalty.

Alaskan Author Reflects On ‘64 Quake

Aaron Selbig, KBBI – Homer

The 1964 earthquake caused immediate devastation in many communities in Southcentral Alaska. In Seldovia, on Kachemak Bay, the story was different. The town didn't initially notice much damage from the disaster. But that changed when the spring high tides came in.

Author Dana Stabenow was celebrating her 12th birthday with friends in Seldovia on March 27th, 1964. She told KBBI's Aaron Selbig she was focused on opening her presents when the house started moving back and forth in a slow steady motion.

AK: Disaster Response

Matt Miller, KTOO – Juneau

The first responders in any disaster include firefighters and emergency medical technicians.

Capital City Fire and Rescue and the International Firefighters Association recently held a unique event in Juneau designed to demonstrate the rigors of the job to those unfamiliar with their routine.

300 Villages: Shishmaref

This week, we're heading to Shishmaref, on a barrier island in Western Alaska. The island is gradually sinking into the sea. Its 600 residents might be some of the first people in the world forced to relocate because of rising sea levels caused by global warming. Tony Weyiouanna Senior is President of the Shishmaref Native Corporation.