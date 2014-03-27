Alaska News Nightly: March 26, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Court: Reinstate Tongass Roadless Rule Exemption

Ed Schoenfeld, CoastAlaska – Juneau

A federal appeals court issued an opinion today saying the roadless rule should not apply to Alaska’s Tongass National Forest.

Murkowski Presses Demand for King Cove Road

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Senator Lisa Murkowski says she’s normally not one for drama, but she has stepped up the rhetoric on one issue: The King Cove road. Murkowski says Interior Secretary Sally Jewell is the only person standing between the people of King Cove and their access to an all-weather airport for medical evacuations. Jewell went before a Senate panel to defend the president’s budget today and Murkowski seized the opportunity.

Two Alaskans, Two Very Different Affordable Care Act Experiences

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

The deadline to sign up for health insurance is next Monday, March 31. To accommodate the last minute rush, the Obama administration announced this week you'll be able to enroll as long as you begin the process before the end of the month. After that, you won't be able to buy coverage on healthcare.gov, or anywhere, unless you have a qualifying life event, like getting married or having a child. APRN's Annie Feidt has been talking with Alaskans as they navigate the complicated health law. For this story, she checked back in with two people who've had very different experiences.

When Disaster Struck, Allen Took Care Of What He Could

Emily Forman, KCAW – Sitka

March 27th marks the 50th anniversary of Alaska’s Good Friday Earthquake - the largest recorded in North America. Many Sitkans have stories from the epicenter.

Bob Allen is known around Southeast now for his family shipbuilding and cruise business, Allen Marine. But five decades ago, he was fishing south of Kodiak Island far from his family when disaster struck. Allen says when you can’t take care of your own, you take care of what you can.

The Great Alaska Earthquake: 50 Years Later

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The community of Seward, on Resurrection Bay, was hit hard by the '64 earthquake and tsunamis. Seven tidal waves in all hammered the town in the hours after the quake.

Graphite One Resources Purchases Promising Seward Peninsula Claim

Zachariah Hughes, KNOM – Nome

Vancouver-based Graphite One Resources announced this month they’ve finalized all land purchases for a promising graphite claim on the Seward Peninsula. But village residents in the area are concerned the proposed mine could harm subsistence resources. And they’re frustrated they haven’t yet heard from company officials.

Bethel’s Winter House Aims To Reduce Exposure Deaths

Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel

A Winter House set up by Bethel's Lions Club recently completed its 90-day project. Their goal was to eliminate winter death by exposure in the Bethel community.