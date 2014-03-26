Chilaquiles: A Hearty Mexican Breakfast

There is no limit to my love of the food and flavors of Mexico. My office is dangerously close to a delicious, local fresh-Mex joint, where I scarf down street tacos, quesadillas, and ceviche on a weekly basis. And I use plenty of the salsas from the fresh salsa bar to get my "vegetables" for the meal, thank-you-very-much.

All the spicy, fragrant chiles, simmering sauces, creamy refried beans, fresh lime and cilantro...Mexican is my ultimate comfort food. And while I luuuurrrrrve Mexican for lunch or dinner, my favorite time of day to enjoy Mexican food is at breakfast. Why? Because it includes eggs.

Eggs: the most perfect of all foods.

Also, it provides me an excuse to show off these beauties from my co-worker Ron's chickens- the hardest-working mother cluckers in the Valley. A dozen gorgeous gems in a variety of colors. Who needs an Easter Bunny when you've got eggs like these?!

I've discussed my love of Mexican breakfast before when I posted this recipe for huevos rancheros about a year ago, which you should TOTALLY try. But this recipe for chilaquiles is equally killer, and I borrow the exact same technique for the eggs. What does chilaquiles mean? As a woman of Polish decent whose authority for authentic Mexican food stems from conversations with her administrative assistant, who is married to a native of Mexico, and her co-worker Sergio, who was born and raised in Mexico...I feel I better not hold myself out to be an expert. However, the internets tell me its essentially a dish of tortilla chips and salsa. I believe the eggs were added to cure hangovers, but better not quote me on that. Let's just say that experience is the greatest educator of all.

I highly suggest you take the time to make my friend Heather's amazing chile verde recipe when you create this dish, which I've included below. In a pinch, however, any authentic brand of bottled chile verde sauce (such as Herdez) works great too.

