Alaska News Nightly: March 20, 2014

Lessons From The Exxon Valdez

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Twenty-five years ago today, Alaska was about to mark the anniversary of the 1964 Earthquake, and, unknown to all, was less than four days from its next big disaster: the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill. Today in Washington, environmentalists who’ve been dealing with the spill and its political effects met to publicize what they say are the lessons of the Exxon Valdez.

Judge Nixes ‘Save Our Salmon’ Initiative

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

Despite all the fuss over the Save Our Salmon Initiative that passed by a narrow vote of Lake and Peninsula Boro Voters in 2011, that law is now officially null and void. That's on account of a ruling from Superior Court Judge John Suddock on Wednesday, following a three-year long lawsuit brought by Pebble and the State of Alaska.

ADF&G Opens Herring Fishing In Starrigavan, Katlian Bays

Rachel Waldholz, KCAW – Sitka

The Sitka herring fishery saw its first opening this afternoon, starting with the countdown.

Alaska House Passes Izembek Road Resolution

Mike Mason, KDLG – Dillingham

The Alaska House of Representatives passed a resolution Tuesday calling for the U.S. Department of the Interior to reverse course and allow a road to be built between the Alaska Peninsula communities of King Cove and Cold Bay for safety reasons.

UA President Opposed To Bill Allowing Concealed Handguns On Campus

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

University of Alaska President Pat Gamble told a Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday a re-worked bill that would permit concealed handguns on campus, is still unacceptable.

Manokotak Honors Fallen VPSO

Charles Enoch, KYUK – Bethel

Wednesday was the one year anniversary of the death of VPSO’ Thomas Madole, and the community of Manokotak honored him on that day.

Nome To Make Decision On Geothermal Energy

Anna Rose MacArthur, KNOM – Nome

If Nome wants geothermal power, the city has to decide by next week if and how it is going to pay for that energy.

Why Mental Illness Is The ‘No-Casserole’ Illness

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

Mental illness is usually a personal matter, the type of sickness that doesn’t receive much attention. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI, wants to change that.

After several years without an organized presence in the State Capitol Building, NAMI advocates spent this week in Juneau sharing firsthand accounts of living with mental illness.

During a panel discussion Wednesday, they turned extremely personal matters into public ones.

Paddle Making Workshop Illuminates State’s High Suicide Rate

Shady Grove Oliver, KSTK – Wrangell

Suicide rates in Alaskan communities are some of the highest in the country. Last weekend, the One People Canoe Society held a two-day paddle-making workshop in Wrangell. As part of the workshop, participants attended a behavioral health course on suicide prevention. Its goal is to bring communities together to both learn a traditional art and talk about a contemporary problem.