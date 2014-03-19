Seafood Kebabs on Forbidden Rice
The early Persians were onto something. Skewered meats, seafoods and vegetables deftly seasoned and grilled or broiled to perfection are easy to whip up and always a hit. The variations on these Alaskan seafood kebabs are endless.
We seasoned ours with a mixture of ginger, toasted sesame seeds, black sesame seeds, sea salt, sugar, garlic, pepper and a sprinkle of toasted coconut. Add a little soy sauce, too, and serve on a bed of nutrition-packed forbidden rice.
Seafood Kebobs Ingredients A dash or two each of ginger (freshly grated or powdered) toasted sesame seeds black sesame seeds sea salt ground pepper ground peppers such as chipotle or cayenne garlic (fresh chopped fine or powdered) toasted coconut seafood such as chunks of salmon or other fish, whole scallops, prawns, etc. vegetables such as cherry tomatoes, artichoke hearts, bell pepper, etc. olive oil Directions: Place broiler pan in oven and preheat on broil, or fire up grill. Combine ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix to thoroughly coat seafood and vegetables. Put food on skewers and place on preheated broiling pan or on hot grill. Cook for about 5 to 10 minutes, turning once or twice. Serve hot.