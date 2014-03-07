Education Funding Activism

Gov. Sean Parnell has declared this year the education session the legislature, but if you are involved in schools in Anchorage you already know that education funding and policy are hot topics. On the next Hometown Alaska, host Charles Wohlforth will be joined by education activists to lead a community discussion on school funding and school choice. Should state funding increase, and should it be available to private and religious schools?

Deena Mitchell, Great Alaska Schools

Great Alaska Schools David Nees, Alaska Policy Forum

