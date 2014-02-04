Alaska News Nightly: February 3, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Department of Corrections Says Some Calls Between Inmates, Attorneys

Dave Bendinger, KDLG – Dillingham

The Department of Corrections says at least a few dozen phone calls between inmates in state prisons and their attorneys were inadvertently recorded. Officials with the department say they’re still investigating the problem, and cannot yet confirm that it’s been corrected.

Planned Parenthood Tries To Block Abortion Regulation

Daysha Eaton, KSKA – Anchorage

Attorneys for Planned Parenthood and the State of Alaska argued before Judge John Suddock in a hearing Monday in Anchorage Superior Court. Planned Parenthood filed a lawsuit against the state last week, objecting to new limitations being placed on abortions paid for by Medicaid.

Trooper’s Helo 1 Crash Still Under Investigation

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

The State Department of Public Safety is reviewing its safety procedures following a helicopter crash that took the lives of three men in March of last year. The crash is still under investigation.

Board of Fish Discussing Cook Inlet Salmon Issues

Johanna Eurich, APRN Contributor

This week the board of fish is dealing with the contentious battles over Cook Inlet salmon. In both the Kenai and the Mat-Su Boroughs many are fighting over fish that are disappearing.

Army Seeks ‘Data Gaps’ Over Cleanups At Old Chem/Bio-warfare Site Near Greely

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Environmental officials are reviewing cleanup work conducted at a former military test site south of Delta Junction. The Gerstle River site was used by the Army to test chemical and biological agents during the height of the Cold War.

Tongass Democrats Nominate Kiehl, Kito, And Reardon For Kerttula’s Vacant Seat

Rosemarie Alexander, KTOO – Juneau

Tongass Democrats have nominated Jesse Kiehl, Sam Kito III, and Catherine Reardon to fill the House District 32 seat vacated last month by Juneau Representative Beth Kerttula.

Commission Rolls Out Arctic Strategy Plan

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

After a year of meetings, the Legislature’s Arctic Policy Commission is rolling out its strategy for the region.

Stebbins Planning To Fix Long-Standing Problems Using Recovery Funds

Zachariah Hughes, KNOM – Nome

Two-and-a-half months after severe flooding ruined homes and vital infrastructure, Stebbins is organizing to put recovery funds towards fixing long-standing problems exacerbated by the storm damage. President Obama declared November’s storms in Western Alaska a natural disaster last month, unlocking federal funds to help the community.

Front Of The Pack Shapes Up On Yukon Quest Trail

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

A “front-of-the–pack” is beginning to shake out on the Yukon Quest Trail.