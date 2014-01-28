Alaskan Wishes Granted by the Alaskan Community

Meet three-year-old Owen from Salcha, Alaska. Owen is battling Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis (LCH), a life-threatening blood disorder.

During treatment, his port for chemotherapy prevented him from taking baths at his grandparents' house—something he once loved to do.

When Owen found out he was eligible for a wish through Make-A-Wish Alaska, the non-profit organization that grants wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions, Owen had a hard time deciding on his wish.

First he thought he might like to be Spiderman, but that sounded pretty scary.

Owen kept thinking.

One day this summer, Owen's mom asked him, "If you could wish for anything, what would you want?" That's when he knew. "I want my very own bath tub at my house," he said.

Thanks to quick and generous support from the local community and the help of his Make-A-Wish volunteers, Owen's bathtub was ready in time for winter.

And Owen loves having his very own tub. He can be found making Santa bubble beards, and he likes to color the bath water for his dinosaurs before bringing them in the tub. Owen's Mom reports that, just as soon as she drains the water from the tub, Owen asks, "When can I take another one?"

In the cold and dark of winter, Owen and his mom plan to use the tub for creative fun. His mom said, "When we can't go outside and it's really cold, we'll do baking soda volcanoes in our bath tub as a science experiment."

To help grant wishes to Alaskan kids like Owen, we invite you to Pick.Click.Give a Wish in 2014. When you apply for your PFD online, go to "Make-A-Wish Foundation" on the list of non-profits. Our goal is to grant six wishes to Alaskan children from the funds raised through Pick.Click.Give.