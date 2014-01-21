Alaska News Nightly: January 20, 2014

Individual news stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email , podcast and RSS . Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn .

Legislature Prepares To Gavel In

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Tuesday, the Legislature gavels back in, and for lawmakers things look a lot different than they did last January. There's no oil tax legislation to tackle, and the state's budget outlook is not quite as rosy as it's been in past years. APRN's Alexandra Gutierrez will be heading up our capitol coverage, and she's here today to talk to us about what's at stake over the next few months.

Begich Takes Stand Against Pebble Mine

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

U.S. Sen. Mark Begich has taken a definitive stand against the Pebble Mine. He told the Anchorage Daily News over the weekend that he can't support the proposed mine in Southwestern Alaska. In doing so, he’s broken away from the rest of Alaska’s congressional delegation and his three Republican challengers.

Thayer Named Administration Commissioner

The Associated Press

Curtis Thayer has been named commissioner for the Alaska Department of Administration.

Legislative Session Gives Juneau Businesses Temporary Boost

Annie Feidt, APRN – Anchorage

Dozens of lawmakers and their staffers are relocating to the capitol city for Tuesday's start of the legislative session. Lobbyists and reporters will also spend at least part of the 90 day session in Juneau. The temporary population influx provides an important revenue boost to many local businesses.

Alaskans Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Ellen Lockyer, KSKA – Anchorage

Alaskans celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior's birthday with songs and remarks from state and local leaders.

Rohn Buser Crowned K300 Champion

Angela Denning-Barnes, KYUK – Bethel

Twenty-four-year-old Rohn Buser of Big Lake won the Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race on Sunday crossing the finish line in Bethel at 9:18 a.m.

With Drop Bags Delivered, Yukon Quest Mushers are One Step Closer to Race Day

Emily Schwing, KUAC – Fairbanks

On Saturday, volunteers with the Yukon Quest International Sled Dog Race gathered drop bags from mushers in both Whitehorse and Fairbanks. Over the next two weeks, race personnel will deliver the bags to nine checkpoints along the 1,000 mile trail. Packing more than 1,500 pounds of food and gear for a remote sled dog race is a long, logistically-challenging process.