Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poetry Is My Day Job

Alaska Public Media | By Slavik Boyechko
Published January 20, 2014 at 7:25 PM AKST

By day, Kima Hamilton is a poet, a mentor, a father, and a community leader. But he pays the bills by DJ-ing in nightclubs.

Video
Slavik Boyechko

Story
Slavik Boyechko
Travis Gilmour

Music
BOPD - "1.26 Beat1 - http://jasonsigal.cc/

Leah Frankson and Kima Hamilton -"Take Down These Walls" - https://soundcloud.com/leahfrankson

Black Ant - "Oh K." - http://b-l-a-c-k.tumblr.com/

The Insider - "Right" - http://www.cheshiremusic.net/

Spoken Word by Kima Hamilton - https://soundcloud.com/kimahamilton
Indie Alaska
Slavik Boyechko
See stories by Slavik Boyechko