Alaska News Nightly: January 7, 2014

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Anchorage Road

Josh Edge, APRN – Anchorage

A small plane had to make an emergency landing on Tuesday afternoon on a street in East Anchorage.

Polar Star Called Off After Ice-Bound Ships Get Free

Annie Ropeik, KUCB – Unalaska

The Coast Guard icebreaker Polar Star is standing down from a rescue mission in Antarctica on Tuesday after the vessels it was going to assist broke free on their own.

Murkowski Calls For End To Crude Export Ban

Liz Ruskin, APRN – Washington DC

Senator Lisa Murkowski today called for lifting the decades-old ban on crude exports. In a speech to the Brookings Institution, she said the oil boom in North Dakota and elsewhere in the Lower 48 calls for a wholesale review of the country’s energy export rules.

New Rules Adopted For Abortion Payment Conditions

The Associated Press

State regulations take effect next month that further define what constitutes a "medically necessary" abortion for purposes of receiving Medicaid funding.

Judge Sen Tan To Step Down

Alexandra Gutierrez, APRN – Juneau

Judge Sen Tan has announced that he will be stepping down from the bench.

Susitna-Watana Dam Timeline Pushed Back

Phillip Manning, KTNA – Talkeetna

Due to hefty cuts in Governor Parnell's proposed capital budget, the Susitna-Watana Hydroelectric Project is having its timeline pushed back by four months.

Buccaneer Seeks New Revenues In New Year

Shaylon Cochran, KDLL – Kenai

Just weeks after top executives for Buccaneer Alaska were fired, the company is making moves to shore up its financial situation.

Technology Gives Exhibit Statewide Presence

Shady Grove-Oliver, KSTK – Wrangell

This week, you can travel to the Anchorage museum without going further than the local public library.

Era Alaska Changes Name To Ravn Alaska

Ben Matheson, KYUK – Bethel

The umbrella name Era Alaska brought together Hageland Aviation, Era aviation, and Frontier flying service 5 years ago. That’s history now.

Why The Capital City Isn’t As Likeable As It Should Be

Lisa Phu, KTOO – Juneau

The City and Borough of Juneau has yet to join the more than one billion online users of Facebook. While city employees may be personal users, most don't use it in a professional capacity to interact with the public. Now, the City of Juneau is in the initial stages of developing a social media policy, and like many municipal governments around the country, it's struggling with the best way to get information to the public in the most efficient, and accurate, manner.