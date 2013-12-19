How to Make Perfectly Poached Eggs

I don't know if a Sunday has ever gone by without my dad eating poached eggs. His Sunday morning breakfast is as routine as brushing his teeth. I've never really been one for traditional breakfast meals and much prefer cereal with berries and yogurt. After 30 years though, I suppose it is time I get on the grown-up breakfast bandwagon. I now eat poached eggs on Sundays.

Poached eggs are great because they are so light and fresh. No bells and whistles in the form of peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheese, smoked salmon, bacon, onions, salsa, sour cream, black beans, or whatever other fixing one often puts in egg dishes. For perfectly poached eggs, all you need is some multi-grain toast and some salt and pepper. That's it! The other thing I love about poached eggs is that they fuel me up for the rest of the day. High in protein, low in fat--yum. Finally, they only take 4 minutes to make!

Thinking about switching up your weekend brunch routine? These perfectly poached eggs are for you.

Heat up up your water. Make sure to add about a tablespoon of white vinegar. It will help your egg whites to stay together.

Get your eggs ready!

When the water is ready, you have to move quickly. That's why each egg gets its own bowl so I can use both hands to set them in the water.

Once the water is boiling, turn off the heat, swirl the water with a spoon, add your eggs, and set the time for 4 minutes. (Yes, we are eating breakfast at noon.)

Cover your eggs. Meanwhile, pop your toast in the toaster.

After the timer goes off, use a slotted spoon to remove your perfectly poached eggs.