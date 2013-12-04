Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Grant Funding to Promote Success Toward Higher Education

Alaska Public Media | By Juneau Community Foundation
Published December 4, 2013 at 7:00 AM AKST

The Youth Action Committee (YAC), of the Juneau Community Foundation, requests proposals from Juneau non-profit organizations and schools to promote success in high school by increasing awareness of the range of Post Secondary opportunities available for high school graduates. These proposals should focus on ways to increase high school student knowledge of opportunities and options after graduating; and, thereby promote success in high school.

With the help of the Juneau Community Foundation and local organizations, YAC members strive to improve the lives of their peers. Annually, YAC members decide on a topic or area that they would like to address through grant funding that meets a challenge they seem among their peers. Past topics have included: drug and alcohol abuse, offering healthy activities. This year providing information on post high school options for young people is the selected topic area. YAC members have raised funds from local organizations to provide these grants. They encourage organizations in the community to respond to the YAC goals and submit grant proposals.

The Youth Action Committee of the Juneau Community Foundation consists of students from Juneau high schools, who are inspired to make a difference for young people in Juneau and improve the community through philanthropy and grant making.

Organizations may apply for grants of up to $3,000. Applications must be received by January 6, 2014. YAC members will review all proposals and request meetings with the top applicants. Applications are available online at www.juneaucf.org. For more information, please call 523-5450.
News
Juneau Community Foundation

The Juneau Community Foundation is a local charitable organization with a board of directors from the community. The Foundation was established to make it easy for Juneau residents to make donations to charitable causes they feel strongly about, such as local recreation programs, schools, scholarships, social services, arts and humanities, or other nonprofit agencies. We hope to encourage and increase personal philanthropy in Juneau by offering flexible, individualized ways to give with attractive tax advantages. In partnership with our donors, we hope to create a permanent community endowment for our community’s future needs.

www.juneaucf.org
See stories by Juneau Community Foundation