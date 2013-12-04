Grant Funding to Promote Success Toward Higher Education

The Youth Action Committee (YAC), of the Juneau Community Foundation, requests proposals from Juneau non-profit organizations and schools to promote success in high school by increasing awareness of the range of Post Secondary opportunities available for high school graduates. These proposals should focus on ways to increase high school student knowledge of opportunities and options after graduating; and, thereby promote success in high school.

With the help of the Juneau Community Foundation and local organizations, YAC members strive to improve the lives of their peers. Annually, YAC members decide on a topic or area that they would like to address through grant funding that meets a challenge they seem among their peers. Past topics have included: drug and alcohol abuse, offering healthy activities. This year providing information on post high school options for young people is the selected topic area. YAC members have raised funds from local organizations to provide these grants. They encourage organizations in the community to respond to the YAC goals and submit grant proposals.

The Youth Action Committee of the Juneau Community Foundation consists of students from Juneau high schools, who are inspired to make a difference for young people in Juneau and improve the community through philanthropy and grant making.

Organizations may apply for grants of up to $3,000. Applications must be received by January 6, 2014. YAC members will review all proposals and request meetings with the top applicants. Applications are available online at www.juneaucf.org. For more information, please call 523-5450.