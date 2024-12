When people see a reindeer walking around downtown Anchorage, lots of questions come to mind. What is a reindeer doing in a wine shop, for example.

Albert Whitehead, the caretaker of Star the Reindeer, never gets tired of telling the story to each passerby he meets. For him "Star #6" is a small piece of a long history of reindeer living at the corner of 10th and I in Anchorage.

Story & Video:

Slavik Boyechko & Travis Gilmour