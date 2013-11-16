Public Use Cabins
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’re talking about public use cabins. Why now? Well, they’re open in the winter, and perfect for a ski or snowshoeing weekend. Perhaps more importantly, the season for reserving cabins for summer will soon be upon us. Believe it or not, it’s time to start planning your cabin trips for 2014. We learn about remote cabins you can rent, how to do it, and personal favorites across the region.
- Chugach National Forest public use cabins
- Reserve Forest Service cabins
- Alaska State Parks cabin info and reservations
- Yurt rental in Kachemak Bay State Park
- Manitoba Hut info and reservations (Alaska Mountain and Wilderness Huts Assoc)
- Paul Clark, Chugach National Forest
- John Wolfe, Alaska Mountain Wilderness and Huts Association
- Dave Griffin, Alaska State Parks
BROADCAST: Thursday November 21, 2013. 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday November 21, 2013. 9:00 – 10:00 pm AKT
