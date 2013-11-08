Rodell Named Revenue Commissioner

After serving as acting revenue commissioner for the past three months, Angela Rodell now officially has the job.

The department collects taxes and handles the investment of those funds, but most Alaskans know the commissioner for announcing the Permanent Fund Dividend amount.

Rodell joined the Department two years ago, and has served as state treasurer and as deputy commissioner. She replaces Bryan Butcher, who left the position to head the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation.