A Busy October at Anchorage Libraries

Library planners have outdone themselves this month with more interesting and diverse events scheduled than in years.

The Zombie Apocalypse returns to Loussac on Saturday, Oct. 19, with the scavenger hunt maze open from 6:45-10 pm. The focus is on learning what your family needs to shelter in place, what to do in case of a pandemic and, of course, having a screaming good time. Unlike last year, this year’s event is only open to people ages 12 and above. A number of parents complained about the maze for youngsters being too scary so we eliminated it. You must register for your timeslot (only one per person) if you wish be go through the maze. The library webpage - www.anchoragelibrary.org - has a link to the registration pages, as well as, one for those who wish to sign up to volunteer. This event was a huge success last year and we’re looking for the sequel to be even bigger and better.

Another noteworthy event this month is the grand opening of Loussac’s new early literacy center for children ages, 0-3. Created with support from McCool Carlson Green, Spiral Elements Designs, Target, Well Fargo, Hope Studios among others, this colorful space will contain a changing array of stations where the very young can build the skills they need to be ready to learn how to read. The opening is Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 10-11 am.

Alaska Book Week, October 5-12, celebrates Alaska’s authors and books. APL is making it a month-long celebration with every location hosting one or more talks by Alaska authors:

Eowyn Ivey – “Snow Child.” Celebrated Palmer author Eowyn Ivey talks about her worldwide bestseller and how her life has changed since its publication. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 7-8 pm, Ann Stevens Room, Loussac. Dick Griffith & Kaylene Johnson – “Canyons and Ice: The Wilderness Travels of Dick Griffith.” Well-known Alaskan adventurer Griffith shares his epic wilderness travels; Johnson talks about the challenges of writing the biography of a legend. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 7 pm, Loussac. Don Rearden – “The Raven’s Gift.” Shifting from contemporary Yupik Eskimo village life to a gripping post-apocalyptic Alaskan nightmare, Rearden’s debut novels reveals a heartbreaking truth - many remote communities in rural Alaska currently teeter on the brink of total collapse. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 6:30 pm, Gerrish/Girdwood. Sherry Simpson – “Dominion of Bears.” Simpson crisscrosses Alaska in pursuit of bears as she muses, marvels, and often stands in sheer awe before these charismatic creatures. Firmly grounded in the expertise of wildlife biologists, hunters, and viewing guides, she shows bears as they actually are, not as we imagine them to be. Saturday, Oct. 12, 1 pm, Muldoon. Brett Uher – Manga & “Daemonology.” Uher talks about the art of Manga and the books he has authored and illustrated. Saturday, Oct. 19, 3 pm, Mountain View.

On Thursday, Oct. 10 at Loussac, the Alaska Center for the Book hosts a panel discussion – “The Evolution of Alaska Literature” - about the changing Alaskan literary landscape.

There are numerous other events for adults, teens, school-age and preschool visitors. The October calendar, posted on the library webpage, had to grow by two pages to contain all the scheduled activities. And an early warning, the Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale at Loussac is the first weekend in November.