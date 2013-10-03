Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
New Youth Environmentalists Hail from all Parts of Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Spirit of Youth
Published October 3, 2013 at 7:00 AM AKDT

Alaska Youth for Environmental Action have appointed new Youth Organizers for the 2013-14 year. The 16 students are from all over the state and have a deep passion for keeping Alaska's environment healthy.

Take Halbe Brown - he grew up in Denali State Park and has spent the past eight years researching the diversity of aquatic invertebrates in tributaries to the Nenana River.

To him, a healthy environment in its natural state can maintain itself and one that is not in decline because of pollution or overuse.

Read more about these motivated youth at ayea.org< /strong>
News
Spirit of Youth

Spirit of Youth is dedicated to creating, promoting and recognizing youth involvement in communities across Alaska. The organization began in 1997 to address the growing negative image of teenagers. Since then, hundreds of positive stories about Alaska youth have spread through television, radio and local newspapers. These stories come from nominations made by the public. The organization also provides programs that empower teen voice in Alaska, including the Alaska Teen Media Institute.

www.spiritofyouth.org
