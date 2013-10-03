New Youth Environmentalists Hail from all Parts of Alaska

Alaska Youth for Environmental Action have appointed new Youth Organizers for the 2013-14 year. The 16 students are from all over the state and have a deep passion for keeping Alaska's environment healthy.

Take Halbe Brown - he grew up in Denali State Park and has spent the past eight years researching the diversity of aquatic invertebrates in tributaries to the Nenana River.

To him, a healthy environment in its natural state can maintain itself and one that is not in decline because of pollution or overuse.